Badlands Crew Gets Free Demo But Still No Release Date Set

The team behind Badlands Crew have released a new demo for the game on Steam, but still don't have a proper release date set.

Build and customize battle wagons to face apocalyptic threats.

Combat requires quick thinking, multitasking, and strategic planning.

Navigate Badlands' dynamic terrain and conquer savage factions.

Indie game developer Runner Duck and publisher Curve Games have confirmed the game Badlands Crew has a free demo out now. If you don't remember this game, that's okay; it's been over a year since we last heard anything significant about it. This serves as the third installment to their Crew series of games, as you'll thrown into the aftermath of an apocalypse to navigate what's left of the U.S. Originally, the game was supposed to be released last year, but the date kept getting pushed back to the point where we don't have any confirmed plans. But you can play the new demo on Steam right now.

Badlands Crew

As a protector of The Citadel, the last outpost of the surviving innocents, you must journey into the lawless Badlands to conquer crazed factions of marauders and defeat their evil chief, The Orator. To succeed, you must construct and customize your ferocious battle wagon to adapt to the lethal threats you will face. Use deep and dynamic vehicle customization to equip your wagon with a range of components and weapons, such as flamethrowers, sniper turrets, Gatling guns, lookout towers, medical stations, wheels, suspension, fuel tanks, engines, and exhausts. Build your battle wagon your way in Badlands Crew. Transform a rag-tag crew of skill-less grunts into a legendary unit of elite road warriors with abilities that complement your battle wagon's strengths and your playstyle. Life expectancy out in the Badlands is short, and death is permanent – only hardened warriors will thrive. Choose wisely who to put in danger!

Combat requires commanders to multitask under immense pressure. Think quickly on your feet and manage your crew individually in the heat of battle to man guns, repair vehicle components, heal injured crew mates, and repel boarders. Drive and navigate to avoid environmental hazards such as sandstorms, volcanic eruptions, and giant sandworms whilst fighting off waves of enemy combatants. The Gun Nutz, Pyros, Vultures, and Klowns are the savage militia groups that roam the Badlands, each led by a crazed Warlord boss. Going head-to-head to defeat them in combat will require skill and planning, as each faction has its own unique weaponry and combat tactics. You will need to adapt your strategies, your battle wagon build, and your crew's skills to succeed! The Badlands is a vast desert landscape, filled with strongholds and outposts to overcome on your journey. Your decisions change the campaign map as faction influence declines and grows based on the outcome of your battles. Smart decision-making within the safety of The Citadel when planning routes, customizing vehicles, and training your crew is just as important as critical calls made during the heat of battle.

