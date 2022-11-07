Bandai Namco Announces Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

Bandai Namco revealed a brand new entry in their Sword Art Online series of games with Sword Art Online: Last Recollection. This latest game will actually be the culmination of the alternate storyline arc the company has been producing, which originally started with the 2013 title Infinity Moment. This game will not only mark the 10th Anniversary of the series and bring it to a close but will be highlighted with one of the largest number of characters and episodes in a single game. You can read more about it below and check out screenshots and the latest trailer as it will launch for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles sometime next year.

"Sword Art Online: Last Recollection follows beloved series protagonist Kirito and his friends as they embark on a new adventure that's distinct from the War of Underworld story arc from the original novel and anime series. The game features new battles with evolved high-speed combat and cooperative gameplay for up to four players. As the adventure begins, our heroes journey to the Underworld, where rising tensions between the Human Realm and Dark Territory is brewing, threatening to plunge the virtual world of humans and AIs into war. Unbeknownst to our heroes, these developments are the final stages of the "Alicization Project," a secret experiment carried out by humans in the real world to instigate war in the virtual world to force the evolution of AI through brutal warfare. We join Kirito and his allies as they fight to resist the impending tragedy of war."

"With the largest number of characters and episodes in the series' history, players won't want to miss the engaging action and co-op fun in Sword Art Online: Last Recollection," said Savannah Ho, Associate Brand Manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "Returning fans and new gamers alike are sure to enjoy the soul and passion of the expansive story that has drawn countless fans to the series over the last decade."