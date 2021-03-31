Bandai Namco Has Released A New Update For Pac-Man Geo

Bandai Namco released a new update today for Pac-Man Geo, giving you a few new options and a new game mode to keep you busy. Version 2.0 brings with it not just the World Tour mode for you to explore more mazes, as well as updates to the UI, and other system updates to the app to make it flow better and play smoother. Essentially, they've made the game much more streamlined. We got the details below as you can get the update right now just by updating the app.

Pac-Man Geo New Game Mode: World Tour

In this game mode, make a round-the-world journey through all 24 mazes that showcase the unique charm of different locales. This game mode lets players roam cities laid out on pristine grids, and roads that radiate from central roundabouts like the rays of the sun. There are many ways to play. Collect the rewards from clearing each area, or aim for the highest possible score! Also, by clearing all stage, players will then have the chance to take on bonus stages. Be on the look out for all the fun mazes coming your way!

Addition of New Feature: Skills

Some real-world maps make particularly difficult and complicated mazes for PAC-MAN to navigate. We've added new skills to help conquer those mazes. With the Vacuum, you can suck all the Pac-Dots out of hard-to-reach spots, or use Repel when the ghosts have got you surrounded. Use skills when you get stuck to clear those stages!

Updates to the UI

We've made changes to the size of mazes displayed on screen, making it easier for players to see where ghosts are and where they're headed, so you can guide PAC-MAN more strategically. We've also made lots of changes to the UI such as updates to Home screen and the design of maps.