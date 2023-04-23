Battle Talents Scheduled To Hit Meta Quest In June Battle Talents has been confirmed for release on Meta Quest, as players will soon get the full version of the VR game this June.

Cydream announced this past week that their fighting simulator game Battle Talents will be coming to another VR platform as it drops on Meta Quest in June. The game currently has a free demo available for everyone to play on both Sidequest and Steam , but the full version of the game has now been earmarked for June 1st, 2023. With Quest users being added to the mix when that full version drops. Youc an see more of the game below in the latest trailer as we now wait for it to drop.

"Get ready to step into a world where combat is no longer just a game but a trust test of Battle Talent. Get lost in a unique, fantasy world with dozens of mazes where you can interact with nearly everything. Find collectibles by breaking various objects scattered across the map, discover new weapons through hidden treasure boxes, and upgrade your weapons and skills with available pedestals. Battle Talent's unforgiving mazes are also filled with traps and enemies waiting for those brave enough to enter. There are also various powerful spells and weapons to unlock; players will need to think about how best to defeat enemies and claim victory. Jump into battle aggressively and swing your weapon with confidence or surprise your opponent with an aerial attack by using the game's parkour features. With an already active modding community, players will be able to pick and choose from over 1,000 mods to tailor their training with weapons and enemies of their choosing."