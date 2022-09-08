Battlefield Franchise Receives New Dedicated Development Studio

Electronic Arts announced today that they now have a dedicated developer for the Battlefield franchise as Ridgeline Games will be taking over. The studio is currently being led by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, and like a lot of other studios boast these days, has been composed of industry veterans from across the globe. The only word of what the company is focusing on is that they will be "developing a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe." The announcement was also quick to point out they are hiring, so it appears work on an entirely new game is going to be the focus moving forward for them.

The move isn't all that shocking as it's pretty clear the company dropped the ball on Battlefield 2042, which is a shame because it showed a lot of promise leading up to release, and then, aside from a ton of updates to patch the game, there hasn't been a ton of hard content added beyond a couple of seasons and a plethora of cosmetics. We'll see what they an do for the franchise, but that's probably going to be at least three years away. In the meantime, here's more info and quotes from today's announcement.

Ridgeline Games is focused on building a diverse studio where everyone's voice is valued and where creating a strong work-life balance is a priority. Located in beautiful Kirkland, Washington, the breathtaking views from the mountains are a strong influence on the studio's mission – where cresting the ridgeline is a reminder of the work we do to reach the top and how we strive for that beauty in all we do. With their ambition, passion, and years of experience across many of the best titles in the games industry, Marcus and team are excited to tell stories and take players on incredible adventures that are only possible within the Battlefield universe. "We're continuing to invest in the future of the franchise by bringing in new talent and perspectives," said Vince Zampella, Respawn founder and head of the Battlefield franchise. "With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we have already in place, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed." "It is a great honor to have the opportunity to collaborate with DICE and Ripple Effect and lead the charge on expanding the narrative, storytelling and character development opportunities in the Battlefield series," said Lehto, Game Director and head of Ridgeline Games.