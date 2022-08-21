Beacon Pines Will Launch For PC & Consoles On September 22nd

Fellow Traveller and indie developer Hiding Spot revealed they'll be releasing Beacon Pines on September 22nd for console and PC. If you haven't seen the game yet, this game is a "cute and creepy" adventure title that has been set completely inside a mysterious book, where you will not just play as the main character in the book named Luka, but you'll also play as the reader of the book. Things start off all wholesome and whatnot, until they start to take a darker turn, where you and the rest of the village folk will need to find out what's going on in your fluffy little town. The news came with a new trailer, that you can watch at the bottom,a nd the news that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox and PC via Steam. Enjoy the trailer below as we'll see it in about a month.

Something strange is happening at the old warehouse, and Luka and his friends seem to be the only ones taking notice. Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate! While helping Luka investigate the strange goings-on in Beacon Pines, you'll collect special golden charms, each with a word engraved on it. These charms can be used at certain turning points in the story to fill in a blank word and drastically change everything that follows. As the book's reader, you'll navigate the story's turning points using The Chronicle: an interactive story tree that branches and grows along with your choices. Exploring one set of events can unlock new charms to use on another branch, leading you to jump back and forth between entirely different versions of the story in order to unravel the mysteries at the heart of Beacon Pines.