Bear & Breakfast Will Be Getting Switch Physical Editions

The crew at iam8bit, along with Skybound Games, confirmed that a physical edition of Bear & Breakfast is now available for pre-order.

Some cool news for indie game fans of Bear & Breakfast, as the game will be getting a physical edition for the Nintendo Switch. This morning, iam8bit and distribution partner Skybound Games, along with developer Gummy Cat and publisher Armor Games Studios, confirmed they have put a physical version of the game up for pre-order today. The standard retail edition for $40 and the iam8bit Exclusive Edition for $45, which comes with a special keychain (as you can see here). On top of this, they're also selling a vinyl pressing of the soundtrack for $42, in case you enjoy the piano soundtrack.

Bear & Breakfast

Bear & Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B+B in the woods. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed-and-breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands, so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.

Build and Manage

Build and personalize your inn with dozens of guest rooms, bathrooms, parlors, and entertainment. Each room can be individually customized completely from furniture to fixtures. Bring guests into the forest to stay at your inn. Keep 'em happy to maintain your reputation, earn money, and attract new customers! Complete quests and storylines to collect new items and perks for your inn. Uncover a world rich in lore, side quests, characters, and secrets.

Friends, Foes, Forage

Moving through the story-rich world of Bear and Breakfast will have you stumbling on dozens of interesting folks and weirdos, much like yourself. Most of them have something to say about your endeavors and if you take some time out of your day to listen, they might help you build your shack to new heights!

Explore the Woods

Not everyone is as helpful or as needy, though. Are you bear enough to search deep within the forest and your soul to find the mysteries that lie within?

