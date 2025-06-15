Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alibi Games, Become the Moon, Ben Allen, Feldspar Games, Mosman

Become the Moon Will Be Released This Thursday

The new deckbuilding auto battler game Become The Moon has been confirmed for release this week, with a free demo still available

Article Summary Become the Moon launches June 19, 2025, as a deckbuilding auto-battler for PC on Steam.

Craft unique decks using minions, spells, and relics to unleash chaotic chain reactions and combos.

Experience roguelike progression, 10 character classes, 140+ cards, and 50+ relics for deep strategy.

Try the free Steam demo now, and compete in daily challenge runs with global online leaderboards.

Indie game developers Feldspar Games, Ben Allen, Mosman, and publisher Alibi Games have confirmed a release date for Become the Moon. In case you haven't check out this game yet, this is a deckbuilding auto-battler where you'll collect both cards of actions, spells, and relics to form your own deck that can cause a set of chain reactions to help you win in certain situations. The game is currently set to be released on PC via Steam on June 19, 2025. But before that, there's a demo still available on the Steam page for you to try it out.

Become the Moon

Become The Moon is an out-of-this-world Deckbuilding Auto Battler developed by Feldspar Games. Explore a chaotic world of broken magic and strange beings as you ascend to new cosmic heights. Assemble unique decks of minions, spells, and relics. Each round, you'll be able to draft new cards to grow your arsenal, build overpowered synergies and buff your minions. Collect powerful relics to overclock your deck, and shoot for the stars! Take on foes in chaotic auto battles.

Strategically place, swap, and reshuffle minions, and tactically cast battle spells to adapt to each fight. Optimise your board for each battle, however once that bells rings, your fate is out of your hands… Embark on a roguelike journey beyond the stratosphere. To get there, you'll need to overcome a gauntlet of enemies who'll do everything in their power to prevent your ascension. Prepare to fail, retry, and fail again as you fight to climb to lunar greatness.

10 unique character classes with different playstyles ​

140+ minions, spells and battle spells to build your board.

50+ powerful relics to affect and influence your strategy. ​

40+ different enemy encounter types. ​ ​

6 difficulty modifiers concealing the true ending. ​

A new seeded daily challenge run with an online leaderboard.

