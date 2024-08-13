Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: beldum, Community Day, pokemon

Beldum Takes The Spotlight For Pokémon GO Community Day Classic

Niantic has announced the focus of August 2024's Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Beldum. If you missed the first one, now's your chance.

Event date: August 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time with Beldum's Community Day move.

Evolve Metang during the event to get Metagross with Meteor Mash: 100 power in Trainer Battles and raids.

Special Research for $1, themed Field Research, and exclusive event bonuses available during the event.

Missed Beldum Community Day back in 2018? Niantic has announced Beldum as the focus of August 2024's Community Day Classic event in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic event for August 2024, which will feature Beldum:

Date and time: Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, August 18, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Beldum makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Evolve Metang (Beldum's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Metagross that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Mash. Meteor Mash details: Trainer Battles: 100 power Gym and raids: 100 power

makes its return to Pokémon GO with another Community Day feature. Its Community Day move will be featured again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Beldum Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends with whom you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Field Research: Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Beldum to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Beldum and more!"

Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Beldum to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, and additional encounters with Beldum and more!" Event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases $4.99 and $9.99 boxes on the Pokémon GO Web Store Event Bundles: For 1,350 PokéCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. For 480 PokéCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.



