Benedict Cumberbatch Will Command World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2026

Benedict Cumberbatch has taken the holiday hotseat in World of Tanks this year, serving as the Holiday Ops 2026 commander

Holiday Ops 2026 runs from December 5, 2025 to January 12, 2026 with festive missions and rewards.

Players can earn exclusive Cumberbatch-themed content, including his in-game tank commander persona.

A new Holiday Ops short film features Cumberbatch as an eccentric therapist helping players find courage.

Wargaming has revealed the new special commander for World of Tanks' latest Holiday Ops event, as Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as this year's commander. Every year, the game gets a celebrity commander to steer the holidays, and this time around, we're getting Doctor Strange himself, posing as "The Therapist" for tne next series. We have more info below and a fun video above, as the events will kick off in the game with a free update arriving on December 5.

World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2026

Holiday Ops 2026 kicks off on December 5, 2025, and continues through January 12, 2026. Players can look forward to a magical winter adventure filled with festive missions, dazzling rewards, and holiday surprises. Benedict Cumberbatch welcomes tankers in the holiday garage, giving special assignments and creating a truly unique atmosphere. Players will be able to earn exclusive celebrity-themed rewards, including his in-game appearance as a tank commander, complete with the original voice.

Alongside the in-game festivities, the World of Tanks team continues its annual holiday tradition of debuting Holiday Ops brand-new original short film. This year's story follows Sebastian, a shy office worker who can't quite find the courage to talk to his crush, Sarah. Enter Benedict Cumberbatch as a witty, slightly eccentric therapist who helps him face his fears through clever, unconventional exercises. The result is a warm, funny, and gently surreal story about courage, connection, and a shared love of World of Tanks – a festive reminder that bravery often begins in the most unexpected ways.

"I'm thrilled to be part of World of Tanks' Holiday Ops this year," said Benedict Cumberbatch. "It's a game that celebrates strategy, teamwork, and thinking a few steps ahead. I really enjoyed collaborating with the team and bringing a new flavor to that world – along with a bit of festive spirit. Wishing all the players a fantastic holiday season."

