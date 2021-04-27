Bethesda Launches The Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded Update

Bethesda Softworks has officially launched the Locked & Loaded update for Fallout 76 today, with some extra S.P.E.C.I.A.L. additions. We got the rundown for you here from the team, and if you want a more in-depth explanation of what's been added, you can check out their blog. But the shorthand is that you're getting some new loadouts, some new slots for the C.A.M.P. system to work with, as well as the launch of Season 4. You can also check out the latest trailer for the update down at the bottom.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

One of the most common requests from the community is now a reality. S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts enable players to completely reset a character's S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes allowing for quick build overhauls. Beginning at level 25 players can create and save custom S.P.E.C.I.A.L. point allocations and Perk Card assignments, and then switch between them. To swap Loadouts, edit Perk Cards, or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points, simply visit a Punch Card Machine. Punch Card Machines can be built in C.A.M.P. or found at Train Stations around Appalachia to make changes on the go. Players can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts per character.

C.A.M.P. Slots

Until now players were limited to 1 C.A.M.P. With C.A.M.P. Slots, players can build multiple different C.A.M.P.s, each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon. Players can set 1 active C.A.M.P. at a time and easily switch among them using a new C.A.M.P. Builds widget or the C.A.M.P. icons on the map. Managing inventory items for sale has also never been easier. Vending Machines now feature a large pool of item slots that are shared for every instance across all your C.A.M.P.s. Display Cases will be separate per C.A.M.P., allowing you to showcase different items at each one.

Fallout 76 Season 4 – "Armor Ace in Cold Steel"

Season 4 kicks off today with a new Scoreboard and 100 ranks to achieve. As players complete quests, challenges, and events, they'll advance along the Scoreboard and follow alongside Armor Ace as he embarks on a new seasonal adventure while claiming a ton of new rewards along the way. This season brings with it items that are making their debut as rewards, such as Mannequins, Tadpole Badges, Sugar-free Nukashine, and Rad Ant Weight Lager. Players can also expect new Power Armor and Weapon skins, new C.A.M.P. items, and new cosmetic outfits.