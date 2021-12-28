Bethesda Reveals New Savern Location In Starfield

Bethesda Softworks is slowly showing off more of Starfield one piece at a time, and the most recent reveal comes in the form of a picture. The company has been pretty guarded about what they reveal and at what point in time, as we haven't seen a ton of content from them despite the game being known about for a few years. It feels like the team really wants to make sure that any reveal comes at just the right time to keep the suspense up about what you'll eventually encounter. The latest reveal comes from their own Twitter account as we got the image you see below along with the words "What wonders will you uncover in distant caves?"

It's a pretty cool look at what appears to be a deep cavern level on an alien planet, with you as an explorer out in space probably searching it for some kind of resource. Or hey, maybe you'll be running into some kind of alien creature. We really don't know at this point because even with videos like this showing off what's to come in the game, the reality is we really don't know at this point what you can fully do. We'll most likely get far more this summer with he Xbox showcase, depending on if and when E3 2022 takes place. For now, all we can do is wonder.

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom. Harnessing the power of next-gen technology and built on the all-new Creation Engine 2, Starfield takes you on a journey through space as you strive to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Starfield: Official Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/pYqyVpCV-3c)