Big Bird Wins Red Bull Kumite In South Africa This Weekend

Red Bull Kumite took place this weekend in South Africa, and after a weekend of Street Fighter 6 action, esports player Big Bird won it all.

This weekend, Red Bull Kumite took place in South Africa, and at the end of it all, it was Adel "Big Bird" Anouche who walked out the champion. The entire event had players duking it out over Street Fighter 6, as they brought some of the best in the world to compete in a game that hasn't even been out a full month. The finals saw him beating out Christ "Akainu" Onema in a surprisingly dominating fashion with a 5-1 Final. Anouche came up through the bracket, having to outlast esports players such as AngryBird, Zhen, and the Last Chance Qualifier Champion Kakeru. We have Red Bull's official breakdown of the event for you below, along with a video of the finals.

"Sunday saw the titans of Street Fighter descend to the cage, as the world's top talent blind-picked their bracket, only discovering their first opponent moments before the action kicked off. The round of 16 saw defending champ Problem X send a serious message, with a 5-0 victory over iDom. Akainu and Oil King also completed 5-0 sweeps in the opening round over Leffen and gachikun respectively. Elsewhere in the opening 16, the random draw saw close friends and fellow UAE competitors AngryBird and Big Bird forced to face off, with Big Bird taking the close 5-4 victory. Zhen also took a 5-4 victory over Bonchan, Mono 5-3 over Mister Crimson, and LCQ winner Kakeru showed out by beating NL in a resounding 5-1 performance."

"However, the match of the tournament was hometown favorite and underdog JabhiM facing the historic king of Street Fighter, Tokido. Potentially the worst match-up for the South African, he took on the player known as Murderface and, in a shocking upset, earned an incredibly close 5-4 victory. The home crowd were on their feet as JabhiM's Chun-Li skills saw him make history not just for himself but his country and his continent. The next round saw Kakeru prove he belonged just as much as everyone else, dispatching the reigning champ Problem X with ease in a 5-0 victory. Big Bird took a dominant victory against Zhen, Akainu dispatched Mono, and to the dismay of the home fans, JabhiM was soundly beaten 5-2 by a calm and collected Oil King."

"The Semi-Finals were when breakout player Kakeru's run came to an end, with Big Bird's Marisa too much for Kakeru to handle. The young star put up a valiant fight; however, Big Bird took the lead and didn't look back, taking the match 5-1. French player Akainu, initially a last-minute replacement, was matched up against a powerful-looking Oil King, however, didn't miss a beat as he progressed to the Final with a 5-1 victory. Entering the final matchup, it seemed that either player could take home first place. However, Big Bird again used Marisa to dominate his opponent, delivering heavy hits and perfectly dealt combos that Akainu was unable to counter. Big Bird took the lead of the match early, and didn't look back, capping off a dominant run with a 5-1 result that allowed him to earn the title of Red Bull Kumite Champion. Of Algerian descent, Big Bird is the first African Red Bull Kumite Champion."

