Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe Reveals First Major 2024 Update Coming In March

Warframe dropped their latest update today, while also revealing their plans for the next major update coming in March 2024.

Article Summary Warframe's Gauss Prime now live with new gear for players to enjoy.

March 2024 update introduces Dante, the 56th Warframe, with Exalted Weapon Noctua.

Inaros set to receive a comprehensive rework in the upcoming March update.

TennoGen submissions open, featuring Entrati style and new community-designed cosmetics.

The team at Digital Extremes held a brand new Devstream today for Warframe, discussing the latest additions and the next major update on the way. First off, players who have been waiting to get their hands on the Gauss Prime gear can do so right now as the content is now live. Second, the new "Dante Unbound" content will be released in March 2024, and will bring in the titular 56th Warframe, Dante, to the Origin System. Players will also get their hands on the new Exalted Weapon, as well as receive quality-of-life improvements and a new set of TennoGen collaborative cosmetics. We have more details from the devs below as you can check out the latest trailers for the current update.

Warframe – March 2024 Update

The first new Warframe of 2024 reveals himself: Dante, the master of reality's pages. Warframe 56 is styled around classic-MMO caster classes accompanied by his own new Exalted Weapon named, Noctua. This new Dante-bound Grimoire obliterates enemies by pelting them with spectral pages and covering them in countless cursed paper cuts. Warframe Inaros, the living sandstorm, will receive a long-awaited rework in March too alongside this update, with more details to come soon! TennoGen also makes a highly-anticipated return in this update adding freshly approved submissions from last year. This collaborative creation program connects community artists with Digital Extremes developers to bring new purchasable cosmetic items into Warframe and share revenue with the corresponding artists.

TennoGen is now accepting submissions for the iconic Entrati style featured in the recently released Whispers in the Walls as well as original takes on the Dagath and Qorvex Warframes. Submissions can take the form of any and all types of cosmetics including Warframe Skins, Weapon Skins, Operator accessories, Landing Craft Skins, among others. New dev-made cosmetics are also on the way like the Warframe Styanax's Deluxe Skin teased with concept art during the stream.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!