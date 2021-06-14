Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Will Arrive In September

Survios and MGM have come together to reveal that Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is set to be released this September. As you might suspect from the title, the game will put you in the legendary Rocky franchise as you take on the all-time greats from both the original series of films as well as the new Creed movies. Go toe-to-toe with those from the past or step up and face the challenges of the modern-day in this boxing title, set to be released on September 3rd for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to console and PC platforms for the first time ever. Featuring a unique roster of characters, such as titular lead Adonis Creed, Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed, Ivan and Viktor Drago, Clubber Lang and more, players will square up against the best fighters in the world in a heart-pounding arcade mode, where they can experience new stories and unlock key rewards. Players can challenge friends and family in local competitive multiplayer, and flex their boxing moves in intense, head-to-head matches.

Players will also have the chance to practice sparring moves in classic Creed and Rocky training montages and take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, as they follow each character's individual story. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions features intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls and robust hard-hitting boxing mechanics which are easy to learn and hard to master, providing everyone a fighting chance at being crowned the ultimate winner.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is the second collaboration between Survios and Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), and follows the critical success of 2018's Creed: Rise to Glory, featuring legendary characters from MGM's classic Creed and Rocky film franchises in virtual reality. Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions brings the iconic boxing game and movie series to console and PC for the first time.