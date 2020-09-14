Binary Haze Interactive Reveals Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights

Binary Haze Interactive along with developers Live Wire and Adglobe revealed during PAX Online their next game Ender Lilies: Quietus Of The Knights. This is a Metroidvania title that features a young girl and her friends caught in a world that has been cursed, as the failling rain transforms former allies and creatures around you into deadly beasts. Its up to you to traverse the lands and find the one who is doing this to bring the rain to an end. The game has a challenging supernatural world all set to the musical accompaniment of Mili, who you might know from having their music featured in Goblin Slayer and Ghost in the Shell. You can read more about the game below along with the trailer as it is currently being planned for release sometime in Winter 2020.

