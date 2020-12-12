BioWare Shows Off A New Trailer For The New Dragon Age Game

During The Game Awards 2020 this week, BioWare decided to finally show off what they've been working with on the new Dragon Age game. First and foremost, the company basically confirmed a rumor that had been going around for a minute without much to back it up, saying that this was essentially going to be a reboot and no longer would just be Dragon Age 4. Everything from the new trailer suggests this is basically a new era for new heroes and villains to rise up. But not just any hero born from destiny, one to arise from nothing, suggesting that you'll be surpassing the idea of being "the chosen one" if you will, and will be making your legacy from scratch. Which is a promising new venture.

It's interesting timing to see the trailer so soon after two major figures at BioWare abruptly left. Whether or not the two are connected is unknown at this time, but the timing of it did arouse some suspicion on social media that neither man wanted to see the game through to completion, or at least to this point. It could be nothing, but it's certainly something worth keeping an eye on. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for more info.

Enter Thedas, a vibrant world of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities. The Dragon Age is a time of warring nations, savage combat, and secret magics. Now, the fate of this world teeters on a knife's edge. Thedas needs a new hero; one they'll never see coming. Forge a courageous fellowship to challenge the gathering storm. Friendship, drama, and romance abound as you bring striking individuals together into an extraordinary team. Become the hero and light the beacon of hope in their darkest moments.