Bittersweet Birthday Will Be Released in Mid-November

The new story-driven action adventure game Bittersweet Birthday has been given a mid-November release date for several PC platforms

Indie game developer World Eater Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment confirmed the release date this week for the upcoming game, Bittersweet Birthday. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is an action-adventure narrative title where every battle is a boss fight, and you must learn what you can about the boss before and during the battle to overcome them. All while trying to piece together what's happened to you and the trauma revolving around your birthday. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be release on PC via Steam, GOG, Humble, and itch.io, on November 11, 2025.

Bittersweet Birthday

You awaken without memories, disoriented and alone, until a mysterious voice over a speaker offers you a way out. Hunted by unstable pursuers, your only chance at survival is to follow its cryptic guidance. Along the way, you'll piece together fragments of a past scarred by trauma, confront truths better left forgotten, and discover why the path forward leads to one unavoidable destination: your birthday. Bittersweet Birthday is a story-driven action adventure where every battle is a boss fight, each one a unique, challenging test that blends "Souls-like precision" with bullet hell chaos.

Survival means mastering enemy patterns, timing your dodges, and striking with precision in battles that demand both patience and nerve. Outside combat, you'll explore a bustling town, uncover secrets, complete side quests, and collect dispersed memories that can alter the level of challenge as you see fit. Packed with an eccentric cast of characters, nostalgic pixel art, quirky mini-games, and even collectible gachapon, Bittersweet Birthday offers a blend of punishing challenge and heartfelt charm unlike anything else.

A story of mystery driven by endearing characters!

A lively village with friendly residents and interlocking quests ready to explore!

Punishing combat where reading the enemy is the key to victory!

A darts mini-game! Well, darts are being used, at least…

A Gachapon machine with 48 collectibles up for grabs!

Hand drawn pixel-art with beautifully designed backgrounds!

Fully re-mappable input and support for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC controllers!

Dog!

