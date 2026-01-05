Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Blacephalon, pokemon, Precious Paths

Blacephalon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Precious Paths

Our Blacephalon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you defeat this Fire/Ghost-type Ultra Beasts in Five-Star Raids during Precious Paths.

Article Summary Learn the best Blacephalon counters for Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during Precious Paths season.

Discover top Mega, Shadow, and regular Pokémon recommended for defeating Blacephalon efficiently.

Find out how many trainers are needed to win and get tips on maximizing your catch rates post-raid.

Check Blacephalon’s Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and prepare for a successful Legendary raid battle.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, continues. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Unova. For the second month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Blacephalon, Chill Drive Genesect, Burn Drive Genesect, Incarnate Tornadus, and Incarnate Thundurus with Shadow Cresselia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Ampharos. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Blacephalon, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Blacephalon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Blacephalon counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipide Blades

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipide Blades

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Blacephalon with efficiency.

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Quaquaval: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Blacephalon can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Blacephalon will have a CP of 1884 in normal weather conditions and 2355 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

