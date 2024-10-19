Posted in: Black Desert Online, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Black Desert
Black Desert Drops New Halloween Event Updates
Pearl Abyss has a new update out for Black Desert on both PC and consoles, as you can now dive into a new set of Halloween events
Pearl Abyss has launched a new update for Black Desert across multiple platforms, as they are celebrating Halloween with a new series of events. Four different events and event-related items have been added to the game and will run for the next three weeks, giving you a chance to enjoy a little bit of spooky time on the server and collect some limited-time items. What's more, they have also added new things for the 10-year anniversary of the game, all of which we have details for you below.
Black Desert – Halloween 2024 Events
Players can dive into a haunted world filled with various Halloween challenges and rewards that will keep the excitement alive all season long. But that's not all; Black Desert Online is celebrating its 10th Anniversary on Tuesday, December 17. To mark the special occasion, Adventurers can receive exclusive rewards daily for a full ten weeks, starting today and running until the end of the year. Don't miss out on this year's festivities, packed with abundant rewards that will keep you hyped!
The Ghost of Ash Forest
- Event Period: Thursday, October 17 – Thursday, November 7 (PC), November 14 (Console)
- Defeat the spooky monster Volkras, which appears unexpectedly in monster zones, to earn in-game currency, items for gear progression, and in-game buffs.
Find the Real Spook
- Event Period: Thursday, October 17 – Thursday, November 7 (PC), November 14 (Console)
- Talk to the Black Spirit during nighttime to accept the quest "Find the Real Spook" and hunt for the real ghost in Heidel. Players can obtain Benighted Badges, which can be exchanged for various items, including the Barnas Transformation Scroll.
Black Spirit's Spooky Adventure
- Event Period: Thursday, October 17 – Thursday, November 14
- Players can roll the dice in the Halloween-themed Ancient Black Spirit's Adventure to earn Creepy Goody Bags. Opening these bags will reward players with valuable in-game items.
Spooky Halloween Login Events & Daily Special Pass
- Event Period: Thursday, October 17 – Thursday, December 12
- Log in daily to earn special rewards including Spook Transformation Scroll and new Daily Tokens. Purchasing a Daily Special Pass from the Pearl Shop will unlock extra benefits and exclusive rewards.