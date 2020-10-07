Black Desert Introduces Succession To PS4 & Xbox One

Pearl Abyss has brought a new update to Black Desert on both the PS4 and Xbox One, as players can take part in Succession. If you're not familiar with this in the game, this will gives you the ability to lay down your Awakening weapon and take up your original weapon now bestowed with new skills and more powerful variations. Right now you can only do this for four classes in the game, those being Warrior, Sorceress, Ranger, and Berserker. Other classes will be made available down the road. You can read more about it and the update here, as the choice to do so is a big decision. We have info on how each of those four classes can go about doing it below.

Warrior

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Warrior Succession] Goyen's Conviction' quest line. As you complete the story line, you will learn the skill, 'Warrior's Spirit' which enables you to become even more powerful with a Longsword and Shield. Remember, that if you follow the path to succession, you will forsake your Great Sword. Once the 'Warrior's Spirit' skill is learned, you will be unable to use Awakening skills.

Ranger

In order to begin your succession story, you will have to start the '[Ranger Succession] The Will Inscribed Within' questline which can be picked up from the Black Spirit. As you complete these quests, you will be able to learn the skill, 'Feathers of Lemoria' which grants a Ranger more power with their Longbow. Embracing your destiny will cause you to lay down your Kamasylven Sword, locking you away from your Awakening Skills.

Sorceress

Sorceress' succession begins with the quest '[Sorceress Succession] The Choice' which can be accepted from the Black Spirit. Once you learn the skill, 'Abyssal Contract', your powers channeled through the Amulet and Talisman will greatly increase. Abandoning the Scythe will lock the Sorceress out of their awakening skills.

Berserker

Berserker Succession embraces the beast within, and begins with the quest '[Berserker] The Valor' from the Black Spirit. Once you learn 'Feral Roar', you will be able to unlock the power that courses through your veins and become even more powerful with your Axe. After following your blood right, you will be unable to use your Iron Buster.