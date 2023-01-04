Black Desert Mobile Adds New Update Celebrating Its Third Anniversary

Pearl Abyss has released a new update for Black Desert Mobile as they have added content to celebrate the game's third anniversary. The team dropped the update along with a set of infographics talking about all of the things players have achieved in the game since it was launched for iOs and Android. The update adds a brand new region to the mix as players will head into the desert of Shahzad. Which, like a lot of new regions, is filled with treasures you could only imagine and beasts everywhere looking to skin you alive. But it also comes with a brand new Dream Horse, which you see below, so it's not all prizes and horrors. You can read more about the update below.

"The Great Desert: Shahzad invites top-tier players back to the desert region to take on a rigorous new difficulty level filled with tougher monsters, higher-stake rewards, and a faster way to travel."

Now, in addition to the easiest level (Imur) and mid-range level (Torme), top-end players will experience Shahzad, enabling them to battle with other adventurers and face tougher monsters yielding greater riches and rewards. Players also can obtain rare items by meeting a wandering merchant or searching for buried treasure chests. Dream Horse: Diné: Adventurers can do all that while traveling faster. Diné, a beautiful white horse with a golden mane, is the game's second "Dream Horse." Diné speeds across the terrain far faster than the current elephant and camel options. Players can use Quantum Jump to teleport when interacting with a Black Rock Shrine in the desert.

