Black Desert Shows Off More Of Upcoming Eternal Winter Expansion

Pearl Abyss has dropped a new trailer for Black Desert today showing off more of the new expansion on the way, Eternal Winter. The team really haven't revealed much about the expansion up to this point, as about the only description for it is a foreboding phrase that goes "O warrior who shall rise above the six witch trials to stand atop the frosty peaks, Come to the Haven of Slumbering Origin at the Mountain of Eternal Winter…" And now the team have presented us with a brand new trailer that shows off part of the world we'll be traveling to as we're clearly getting something involving icy climates, tons of snow, hidden treasures held within mountains, and what appears to be a new boss that looks like it's based in Viking culture. (Which, we're not opposed to, but how many video games are going to keep going back to Ragnarok?)

The expansion is set to be released into Black Desert on March 10th, and with it will come a new region that will be available to new and existing players. The goal of which is to bring about a far more exciting experience to the MMORPG than players have has before, which is saying something considering some of the killer expansions they've had in the past. As part of the ramp-up and eventual release of the new content, the devs are offering up special log-in rewards starting on February 24th and running until April 6th, which will also help celebrate the game's Sixth Anniversary.

Some of those special rewards include the opportunity for you to earn a variety of buffs that will be active on your character for 20 days, which included the Value Pack (20 Days) buff that you can obtain on Day 1. This also includes special outfit boxes such as Treasurable Memories Classic Box, which will be available on Day 14. In total there will be 21 log-in rewards, which you can pick up as long as you log-in 21 days in a row.