Black Geyser Is Set To Launch This Coming Thursday

V Publishing announced today that they're finally releasing Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness this Thursday for both Steam and GOG. if you haven't checked the game out in Early Access yet, this is real-time tactical combat game with a storyline the team is claiming has a super deep lore, told by heroes and their companions set inside a fantasy world. You can choose from five different races with 13 unique classes, all sprawling from from four unique class groups, giving you some fun options to explore and grow with as you customize your attributes, portrait, skills and abilities. You can see more of the game below as it will drop on March 17th, 2022.

Explore a land plagued by war, pestilence and mysterious abductions, and uncover the hidden legacy of your birth. Recruit powerful allies to your cause; achieve your goals through sorcery, stealth, a silver tongue or brute force; and discover the truth of the Black Geyser. Set in Yerengal, a world where dark gods have brought nothing but venality and greed. For centuries, the Devil-god Rothgor has spread fear and terror, waging war upon the mortal races. Eventually banished, the nation of Isilmerald has enjoyed a time of peace and prosperity. Yet discontent has begun to fester once more, and a bloody civil war is brewing between the capital Isilbright and the wealthy mining town of Deron-Guld.

Encounter and recruit a team of unique characters to join your adventure. Each has their own story, motivations and abilities: who will aid your party? Travel to Isilbright and the shadowed mines of Deron-Guld or uncover pavillions of the Rillow. Black Geyser invites you to explore a rich world filled with unique enemies, strange creatures and even stranger characters. Watch combat play out in real time with the option to pause the action and issue new orders when needed. Control the battlefield using dozens of spells and skills, all while customising your party with a wide range of weapons, armors and items.