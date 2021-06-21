Black Screen Records To Release VA-11 HALL-A Vinyl Soundtrack Boxset

Black Screen Records announced today they will be releasing a special five vinyl pressing of the VA-11 HALL-A soundtrack. Sukeban Games has partnered with them to release the VA-11 HALL-A: Complete Sound Collection, which has pretty much every song made for the game to give you over three hours of music. The full soundtrack was newly remastered especially for this boxset by Christian Bethge and comes in a deluxe rigid board slipcase, which you can see here. That slipcase comes adorned with pink foil and matte foil lamination, holding a heavy-weight 300g 12" art print with aurahack's CD artwork and liner notes. You can read more about it below as the set is currently on sale for €99,00.

The full soundtrack was newly remastered especially for this boxset by our long-time collaborator Christian Bethge and comes in a deluxe rigid board slipcase with pink foil & matte foil lamination and includes a heavy-weight 300g 12" art print with aurahack's beautiful CD front artwork. The 3mm spined disc inner sleeves feature gorgeous portraits of our favourite characters from the game: Jill, Dana, *Kiri* Miki, Alma & Gaby. The Complete Sound Collection includes all 75 tracks (3+ hours of music) from the albums VA-11 HALL-A: Prologue, VA-11 HALL-A: Second Round and VA – 11 HALL – A EX: Bonus Tracks Collection. In stocks – all orders will start shipping this week!

Ltd. Edition on Clear/Pink/Purple Haze & Glitchy Neon Pink 180g vinyl.

Newly remastered for this box by Christian Bethge.

Brand new original artwork by aurahack (@aurahack).

Rigid board slipcase with pink foil & matte foil lamination.

3mm spined disc sleeves with matte varnish & poly-lined inner sleeves.

12" art print on heavy-weight 300g cardboard with CD art and liner notes.