Blade Of Darkness Has Been Released For The Nintendo Switch

QubicGames has released Blade Of Darkness for the Nintendo Switch this week, bringing the classic game over to the portable console. This is the 2021 version of the game that was released by SNEG for PC last year, which is a remaster of the original from 2001. Much like that version, you're getting the complete game with enhanced graphics, sound, mechanics, and more so that you have the ultimate experience playing this game. You can read more about it below and see the latest trailer as it is available today.

"The re-released Blade of Darkness transports players to a dark fantasy world full of classic sword and sorcery heroes and threats. With a combat system that inspired many games to come, the player will hack through enemies using gory combos and cuts. With the Nintendo Switch version, the adventure can be played anywhere you want, transforming even your daily commute into an epic quest.

Destroy in-game objects with fire or your fists as you solve puzzles and disarm traps that combine physics, hydraulic systems, and lethal traps! Re-release of a genre-defining game: We are happy to bring Blade of Darkness back to life on Nintendo Switch. It's an enduring classic that, at the time of its release, inspired many games in the action-adventure genre through its approach to combat.