Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bladesong, Mythwright, Sun & Serpent Creations

Bladesong Announced For Late January Early Access Launch

Dubbed the ultimate swordmaking game, Bladesong has been given an Early Access launch date set for late January on Steam

Article Summary Bladesong hits Steam Early Access in late January, promising the ultimate swordmaking experience.

Forge unique blades using a detailed crafting and modular system, mixing history and fantasy elements.

Take commissions from a range of clients, balancing blade stats and responding to individual requests.

Shape your destiny in Eren Keep as you encounter factions, uncover secrets, and influence a fallen world.

Indie game developer Sun & Serpent Creations and publisher Mythwright have confirmed their new game, Bladesong, is coming to Early Access in a few weeks. If you haven't seen the game before, the team is teasing this as "the ultimate swordmaking game," as you'll be tasked with forging unique weapons with different designs and powers for whatever your customers may need. You can hceck out the latest trailer and info here as the EA version will be released on Steam on January 22, 2026.

Bladesong

Divinity has ended and the world lies in ruin, lost to madness and despair. But within the high walls of Eren Keep, life persists – held together by unbreakable will and the iron fist of the Masked King, ruler and tyrant, savior and messiah. As the swordsmith of Eren Keep, you turn steel into something more precious than gold. Customers come with coin in their hands and demands on their lips, seeking blades of deadly precision, balance, and beauty. Meet their requests, perfect your craft and find trusted companions in one of the last beacons of civilization. Yet in the dark corners of Eren Keep, whispers of rebellion stir. The former blacksmith's mysterious disappearance looms as an ill omen over the role you play. But play it you must, for in Eren Keep, the right blade in the right hand will change everything.

Craft swords your way using freeform blade shaping and an intricate modular building system. Create the weapons of any world – East to West, history to fantasy – with every detail customized, every piece meticulously crafted and adorned. Explore a vast library of sword parts and engravings, with plenty of materials like metal, leather, wood, obsidian and ivory to choose from. No two creations are the same. Take commissions from warriors, nobles, and mercenaries. Meet their specific needs and expectations by balancing your sword's damage and parry ratings based on real-world physics. Learn how to curve blades and carve engravings, acquire rare materials, and expand your arsenal of sword parts. Keep up with demand by hiring unique characters to your forge, each with their own ambitions and stories.

Visit beautifully illustrated locations around Eren Keep, from the bustling Citadel Square to the local tavern The Den, to find opportunity, alliances, or merely a moment of respite. As you craft blades for Eren Keep's various factions – like the scavenging Crows or the scholars of the Magisterium – will you be drawn into their visions for reclaiming the fallen world? Or will your growing influence risk attracting the Masked King's silent gaze?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!