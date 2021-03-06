Blaseball Will Be Getting A "Discipline" Vinyl Soundtrack

Blaseball will be getting a vinyl soundtrack released through iam8bit, specially made for the Discipline Era of the game. Officially being called The Blaseball: Discipline, this album is a collaboration with The Game Band (the developers of the online satirical league) and an actual band being called "the garages" who recorded a bunch of music centered around the Discipline Era. All of the tracks have some kind of inside reference to the game and the community surrounding it, which makes for a bit of fun for people who have been playing it since the start. The album itself is a 2xLP Gatefold Jacket vinyl with marbled vinyl in red and blue coloring, and album art by Mark Borgions. It includes a mystery vintage-style trading card (which you can also buy separately in a five-pack of wax cards), with trading card art by Niki Waters. The album is available now for pre-order on iam8bit.com for $40, with albums shipping out in Q3 2021.

Prior to this record manifesting into existence, Blaseball had a reputation for containing absolutely no audio at all. But now, thanks to "the garages," a soundtrack has been concocted, themed upon the historically significant "Discipline Era," which was allegedly also the first era, inspiring the multi-dozen-member ensemble to write a whole bunch of songs about it. These songs include global smash hits such as "The Ballad of the Unremarkable Derrick Krueger" and "In The Feedback" – each of which have been listened to so many times, the internet gave up counting.