Blasphemous 2 Confirmed For PC & Consoles Later This Year Check out the announcement trailer for Blasphemous 2, as Team17 confirmed the game will be released later in 2023.

Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen revealed they have officially made the sequel Blasphemous 2, and it will be coming later this year. The official announcement came down during Nintendo's recent Indie World showcase, confirming it for the Switch, but it will also be out on Xbox and PlayStation. The game was almost a sure thing after the success of the first one. This time around, you'll follow the Penitent One as he awakens in an unfamiliar land. You have been displaced from your final resting place, and thrown back into the endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection. Enjoy the info and trailer below as we now wait for a release date.

"Set after the events of the original Blasphemous' 2021 update Wounds of Eventide, Blasphemous 2 sees the return of the supernatural entity The Miracle, leaving The Penitent One no choice but to explore a strange, unfamiliar world, defeat the monstrosities that lay in wait, and try to stop the prophetic birth of a new miracle child from coming to pass. Featuring grotesque enemies and titanic bosses clambering to return him to the grave, The Penitent One will need to utilize and master new weapons and an enhanced skillset and try to survive long enough to deliver judgment to those who stand in his way, while unraveling long-forgotten secrets."