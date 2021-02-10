Blizzard Entertainment Reveals Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 Schedule

Blizzard Entertainment dropped the full schedule today for the first Hearthstone Grandmasters tournament of 2021. No real surprise that it's going to be completely online, but the format has been tweaked a tad witht there will be weekly dual tournaments for seven straight weeks, with the playoffs officially kicking in on Week 8. Players will be ranked based on their total-points-earned over the first seven weeks to determine if they will advance to the Playoffs, as well as whether they will survive to the next season or be relegated out of Grandmasters. You can read more details on it below as the season will start on April 9th with all games being played on YouTube.

Weeks 1-7: Weekly Dual Tournaments During weeks 1-7, players will compete in a Weekly Dual Tournament format, starting each Thursday, to earn placement in the weekend Top 8 Stage. Players will receive points based on total number of wins each week, which will determine final standings before Playoffs. All 16 players in each region will compete against each other off-broadcast in Dual Tournament Group play on Thursday.

On Friday, the 4 Decider Matches will be played to determine who joins the Top 8 per region, live on YouTube.

The Top 8 players compete in a single elimination tournament on Saturday, with the Top 4 advancing to Sunday.

Gameplay format changes every other week: Week 1: Conquest Week 2: Conquest Week 3: Specialist Week 4: Specialist Week 5: Last Hero Standing Week 6: Last Hero Standing Week 7: Conquest

Week 8: Hearthstone Grandmasters Playoffs The Dual Tournaments lead into Week 8 Playoffs, which will qualify one player per region to receive an invite to the World Championship at the end of the year, while four players from each region will be relegated. Top 8 players advance to Playoffs.

Players 9 – 12 are safe from Relegation but are finished with tournament play for the season.

Bottom 4 players in each region are automatically Relegated.

The winner of Playoffs from each region are given a chance to compete in the 2021 World Championship. Season 1 champions retain their invites to the World Championship if they are not Relegated in Season 2. Relegated Champions have their invites passed down to the next eligible player, in their region, from Season 1.