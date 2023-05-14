Block World Arrives As Part Of KartRider Rush+ Season 19 Nexon has released their latest season for KartRider Rush+ as things get a little blocky with the addition of Block World.

Nexon has officially launched the latest season for KartRider Rush+ as Season 19 brings about Block World to the races. Without crossing over into any copyrighted territory, you'll see that a lot of the courses now share a bit of a theme with some familiar games you've played in the past, specifically ones where you see blocks everywhere. This is basically done to make everything a bit more challenging as you don't know where they will end up or what might be hiding behind some of them. You can read the full details of the season below along with the latest trailer.