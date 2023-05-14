Block World Arrives As Part Of KartRider Rush+ Season 19
Nexon has released their latest season for KartRider Rush+ as things get a little blocky with the addition of Block World.
Nexon has officially launched the latest season for KartRider Rush+ as Season 19 brings about Block World to the races. Without crossing over into any copyrighted territory, you'll see that a lot of the courses now share a bit of a theme with some familiar games you've played in the past, specifically ones where you see blocks everywhere. This is basically done to make everything a bit more challenging as you don't know where they will end up or what might be hiding behind some of them. You can read the full details of the season below along with the latest trailer.
- Colorful Block World-Themed Content – An abundance of Block World karts, racers, and tracks are entering the race. With legendary kart, "Zenith Interlock," new character "Bazzi of Liberty," adrenaline-pumping tracks "Furnace Frenzy (Block)" and "Ribbit Resort (Storybook)," and more, racers are sure to be busy this season.
- Radiant Highlight Kart – The Season 19 highlight kart emulates bright light and comes in two skins to choose from – "Flare Ranger" and "Crystal Ranger." Racers can check out both options via the "Ranger Center."
- New "Rally" Mode – In "Rally" mode, players will race as fast as possible on designated parts of the track in a limited amount of time. Racers who reach highest stage can obtain exciting items such as "Universal Coupon," "Batteries," and "Red Rose Gothic Star Jewel."
- Three-Year Anniversary Celebration Events – In honor of KartRider Rush+'s three-year anniversary, Nexon is putting on a variety of events to celebrate. Players will also receive a "Three-year special coupon" that contains "Golden Gallant Knight," "Flying Engine," and "Sweet Tooth Naiad," an exclusive character designed specifically for the anniversary. Players can acquire the coupon on Friday, May 12, and it will remain valid until Friday, May 26. Additionally, racers who complete quests in ranked races can collect a "Three-Year Coin" to exchange for "Zenith Interlock," "Heart Emoji Headgear" and more.