Blood Of Mehran Confirmed For Early October Release

The Arabian Night folk tale adventure game Blood Of Mehran has a release date, as the game will be out the first week of October

Play as Mehran, a former soldier on a vengeful quest after the brutal murder of his beloved.

Master swords, arrows, and stealth; upgrade skills with a dynamic, branching progression tree.

Explore realistic Persian landscapes, backed by a soundtrack blending traditional and modern music.

Indie game developer Permanent Way Entertainment and publisher Blowfish Studios have revealed the release date for Blood of Mehran. The game plays off the Arabian Nights folklore, as you take on the role of a former soldier named Mehran, and his blood-soaked quest for vengeance against a king who is responsible for murdering his one true love. You'll come with a lethal arsenal of blades and ranged weaponry, which you'll learn to master over time, fighting off royal guards and others who dare stand in your way. Will you be able to fulfill this quest for payback? We have more details about the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on October 7, 2025.

Blood of Mehran

Anger, vengeance, and corruption have poisoned the kingdom of Aura and claimed many innocent souls. Consumed by grief, Mehran, a battle-tested former soldier, vows to avenge the murder of his lost love, no matter the cost. Paint the streets crimson as the legendary warrior claws his way to the malevolent king's throne. Battle physical and mental trials as sinister forces from Mehran's past attempt to draw him into a dark, nightmarish existence. Fend off inner demons while taking down royal guards in brutal hack-and-slash combat.

Go blade to blade with enemies, pick them off from a distance with your arrows, or slip by them like a ghost. Level up and build your legend. Wield a deadly array of bladed and ranged weapons to decimate foes near and far. Advance Mehran's combat skills through a dynamic skill tree with branching paths and progression options. Experience a timeless tale of love, loss, and loyalty. Dart across beautifully realistic landscapes to a thematic soundtrack featuring a complex combination of traditional Persian vocals and instruments mixed with modern electronica.

