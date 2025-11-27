Posted in: Atari, Games, Nightdive Studios, Retro Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Blood: Refreshed Supply, Monolith Productions

Blood: Refreshed Supply Releases New Deep Dive Video

Check out the latest deep dive video for Blood: Refreshed Supply, as the remaster of the 1997 FPS title comes out next week

Article Summary Blood: Refreshed Supply remasters the 1997 cult FPS with modern graphics and new features

Includes all 42 original levels, new Marrow scenario, and future Death Wish update

Supports modding, 4K resolution, improved enemy AI, split-screen, and online co-op

Features a new Vault with cut content, concept art, interviews, and remastered cutscenes

Nightdive Studios dropped a new video this week for Blood: Refreshed Supply, as the team goes into a deep dive over the remaster of the original. Co-developed by Monolith Productions and being published by both WB Games and Atari, this is a top-to-bottom modernization of the original 1997 cult classic FPS title, brought back to life in all of the bloody and action-packed ways possible. The latest video, which you can watch here, goes into detail of the work they did on the game, hosted by Dustin Twilley and Nick Palsmeier. Enjoy the video as the game arrives on December 4, 2025.

Blood: Refreshed Supply

Blood: Refreshed Supply is the definitive version of the horrifying FPS and will bring Blood to consoles for the first time ever! Grab your pitchfork and get ready to stab your way through 42 levels, as you battle hellish creatures with an arsenal of creative and destructive weapons. Refreshed Supply includes all-new content – Marrow scenario available now, and Death Wish scenario, available in a future update. Blood: Refreshed Supply follows Caleb, an undead gunslinger on a quest for revenge against his former demonic master, Tchernobog.

Despite his once powerful-position as a fearsome Cabal commander and one of the "Chosen" few, Caleb and his fellow Chosen were betrayed by the dark god and slain for reasons unknown. Seeking answers and vengeance, Caleb rises from the grave to put a stop to Tchernobog and his murderous lieutenants once and for all. Refreshed Supply features extended modding support, including support for existing mods and customizable keyboard and controller gamepad support. Also features a "Vault" with exclusive concept art and interviews.

Rebuilt from the original source code

New Vault with dozens of playable cut-content levels, concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and unused sprites

Remastered Cutscenes

Expanded options for improved enemy behavior, weather effects (a previously cut feature), and other enhancements

Bug fixes for the original levels

Includes new Marrow scenario (available at launch) and Death Wish scenario (planned future update)

High-resolution support, including 4K monitors

Unlocked framerates

Customizable keyboard and controller gamepad support

Extended modding support, including existing mods

Rewritten netcode supporting up to 8 players

Local split-screen and online co-op

CD and MIDI music support

