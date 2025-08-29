Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blargis, Bloodthief

Bloodthief Announces Late September Steam Release Date

The upcoming boomer slasher game Bloodthief hasbeen given a release date, as the game arrives on PC via Steam in late September

Article Summary Bloodthief launches on Steam in late September, blending boomer shooter and melee slasher action.

Play as a lightning-fast vampire, using blood to power your parkour moves and devastating abilities.

Explore branching medieval dungeons filled with shortcuts, secrets, and powerful magical loot.

Momentum-based combat rewards speed, mastery, and competition for leaderboard dominance.

Indie game developer and publisher Blargis announced today that their upcoming game Bloodthief will be released on Steam in late September. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a mix of first-person boomer shooter and fighting slasher as you'll have to chain mechanics in a parkour-like motion, as you play a vampire taking out those who seek to do you harm. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on September 22, 2025.

Bloodthief

Bloodthief is an ultra-fast melee dungeon-runner where you use momentum to parkour through hazardous dungeons and brutally slash through enemies. Speed-run through medieval dungeons and castles and learn what dark secrets lie beneath the surface. In Bloodthief, you play as a vampire, and the blood of your foes fuels your abilities and propels you to insane speeds. Movement and combat are deeply intertwined—you'll need to use both in a beautiful dance of skill and carnage. Powerful secrets lie in the depths of Bloodthief's world. Delve into this mystical land and uncover powerful loot and magical abilities.

Levels full of branching paths, shortcuts, and secrets reward those with the skill and creativity to pull them off. Find the perfect path through labyrinthine dungeons and reap the rewards for your efforts. Bloodthief offers a challenging experience that invites the player to learn the deep and intertwined gameplay mechanics to progress and succeed. It will push you to your limits but leave you feeling like the ultimate killing machine by end.

Boomer Slasher gameplay : A high-octane fusion of retro-inspired challenge and modern melee movement design.

: A high-octane fusion of retro-inspired challenge and modern melee movement design. Momentum-fueled combat : Every attack feeds your momentum, letting you wall-run, vault, and dash through enemies without breaking flow.

: Every attack feeds your momentum, letting you wall-run, vault, and dash through enemies without breaking flow. Vampiric power system : Blood isn't just health, it's your fuel for speed, abilities, and survival.

: Blood isn't just health, it's your fuel for speed, abilities, and survival. Branching dungeons : Discover shortcuts, hidden loot, and powerful abilities across twisting, labyrinthine levels.

: Discover shortcuts, hidden loot, and powerful abilities across twisting, labyrinthine levels. Challenge and mastery: Built for players who love to speedrun, you will collect medals, race ghosts, and compete for the top time on the leaderboard.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!