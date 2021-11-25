Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

The Legendary Birds of Kanto will be back for a special Raid Hour tomorrow as part of the Mischief Unbound event in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, raids will be taken over by Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, all of which can be encountered in their Shiny forms. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Legendary Articuno, perfect your catching strategy, and understand its 100% IVs.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Articuno counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Rock Slide)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Stone Edge)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Articuno.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Legendary Bird.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!