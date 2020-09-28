Blooper Team Releases A New Nightmare Trailer For The Medium

This past week, Blooper Team revealed a new nightmare fuel trailer for their upcoming psychic adventure title The Medium. In this particular trailer, you get a glimpse of The Maw, which is the entity in the game that is causing all of the issues you see around you as you navigate through the same space both in the real world and in some evil demon dimension. Here's what the devs have to say bout the new trailer.

The "It Came From the Rage – The Medium Trailer" offers the first glimpse into the dark origins of The Maw, the nightmarish entity and main antagonist voiced by Troy Baker, alongside a closer look at Sadness, a mysterious masked girl who resides at the abandoned Niwa Hotel. A brand-new piece of artwork entitled 'The Gift' has also been unveiled that showcases Marianne, the titular medium, as she readies her psychic energy against the backdrop of the material world and the spirit world – with the protagonist existing in both of them at the same time.

This particular game gets creepier every time we see it as you are using your abilities to see two different worlds that are being rendered at the same time in the game's programming. As you shift between one and the other, you'll be able to explore areas you couldn't normally reach, as you navigate both areas to solve the mystery behind this particular location. The game is set to be released sometime this holiday season, but they have yet to put an official date on it. So for now, kick back and prepare to be creeped out with the latest trailer.