Bonus XP For Legendary Raids Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

As the Season of Legends begins in Pokémon GO, Niantic is offering new bonuses and quality-of-life updates in the game. Let's take a look at what's new and how it will impact your gameplay.

The new bonuses and updates listed on the Pokémon GO blog include:

As a reminder, when the Season of Legends begins on March 1, 2021, you can gain extra XP for completing five-star raids!

This will be of immense value to the trainers working on leveling up in Pokémon GO, now that levels 41 – 50 have been introduced. Now, when beginning Raid Hour, it's more important than ever to throw on your Lucky Eggs to properly take advantage of all that XP.

Every Monday in March, a free one-time bundle containing 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, and a Remote Raid Pass will be available in the shop.

These generally show up at "Niantic O'Clock," which is 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern.

We're excited to share some updates to Candy XL that will help acquiring this resource in Pokémon GO be more fun and accessible. Trading Pokémon will have a chance of rewarding a Candy XL for the Pokémon you've traded.

This is something that trainers have been asking for, so it's great to see it implemented. Candy XL is hard to get for a reason, but it has been even more prohibitive than many expected. Thankfully, this isn't the only new way to accrue this new method of powering up Pokémon past Level 40.

The chance of receiving a Candy XL will increase the greater the distance between Pokémon catch locations is. Walking with your Buddy Pokémon will now have a chance of earning you a Candy XL. Catching Legendary, Mythical, or evolved Pokémon is now guaranteed to reward you with Candy XL.

Man, right after Mewtwo leave, huh? Right after Mewtwo leaves. This is something that should've been implemented from the start, especially in raids, but hey — better late than never.

But, of course, never late is better.