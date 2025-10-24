Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Above The Desk, Above The Snow, Wandering Wizard

Above The Snow Reveals First Extended Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video gor the narrative tycoon strategy game Above The Snow, as the team shows off some of the first gameplay footage

Article Summary Above The Snow showcases first gameplay video revealing narrative tycoon strategy elements in the Alps

Players manage a mountain ski lodge, balancing finances, upgrades, and guest satisfaction amid blizzards

Customize lodge facilities, hire a quirky crew, and build reputation for cozy experiences and profits

Design alpine routes, take on rescue missions, and utilize 1960s-inspired vehicles for added challenges

Indie game developer Above The Desk and publisher Wandering Wizard released a new video this week for their upcoming game, Above The Snow, providing a better look at the gameplay. The nearly ten-minute video goes over several aspects of the narrative tycoon strategy title, as you'll play the manager to a group of ski lodge crew, facving one of the biggest blizzards of the 1960s. Enjoy the video as teh game is currently slated to be out in the first half of 2026.

Above The Snow

Above the Snow will take players to the snow-covered Alps, where they will be tasked with building their own mountain lodge. It will serve as a safe haven for weary travelers seeking rest, companionship, and shelter from looming blizzards and avalanches. A cozy bed, a warm fireplace, a cup of hot cocoa, and a few great stories – it may sound simple, but it's all a lodge guest really needs. Creating an exceptional mountain resort will be possible thanks to a ragtag crew of chaotic characters led by the player. The key to success lies in teamwork, synergy, and combining talents so everyone can shine in their own way. All of this under the watchful, sleepy eye of a friendly St. Bernard named Brutus. The creators at Above the Desk aim to make their game a cozy and relaxing experience.

The lodge owner will be responsible for getting everything ready to welcome guests. This means providing not only comfortable rooms but also attractions that will make the stay more enjoyable. A key part of the role will be managing finances – satisfied guests are more likely to return, helping to build the lodge's reputation and boost its income. Another important aspect of the job involves expanding the mountain resort by adding new buildings, increasing capacity, and enhancing the overall visitor experience. Just don't forget to keep your guests in good spirits – after all, a happy, well-rested climber is a safe climber! The fun doesn't stop at the four walls of the lodge – players can blaze their own trails through the vast alpine wilderness. Designing and creating routes means customizing challenges to fit the guests' skills and preferences, like including camp spots, avoiding dangerous areas, or leading paths to summits, ski slopes, historical sites, and other destinations. Additionally, a special task system lets players take on rescue missions and transport supplies – all while using realistic land and air vehicles inspired by authentic 1960s technology.

