Borderlands 4 Releases New Family Reunion Character Short

Borderlands 4 has a brand new character short video out now, as we get a look at Family Reunion ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Borderlands 4 unveils a new character short, spotlighting Harlow and her complex family dynamics.

Play as one of four Vault Hunters exploring the chaotic world of Kairos under the rule of the Timekeeper.

Experience fast-paced combat, customizable builds, wild loot drops, and new movement abilities.

Join solo or in four-player co-op to ignite resistance, explore vast landscapes, and tackle wild quests.

2K Games has released a brand-new video this morning for Borderlands 4, as they have a new character short called "Family Reunion." The video goes more into Harlow and her issues with "family," where they are both friendly and competitive at the same time. We also get to see her kind of in action with some of the tools she's cooked up. Enjoy the video here as the game is still set to be released on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

