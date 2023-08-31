Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: borderlands 3, Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box

Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box Releases On Friday

2K Games and Gearbox Software confirmed this week that two special Borderlands releases are on the way throughout the Fall.

2K Games and Gearbox Software announced today that Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box is being released on Friday, September 1. This edition will be out tomorrow, giving you six games in one box with a ton of bonus content and added features in a single collection. On top of this, Switch players will be getting Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition this October, providing players with the best possible experience there. We got more info on both of these releases.

"Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box packages together all six acclaimed base games from the iconic franchise: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales from the Borderlands, as well as all of their add-on content, in one giant bundle for the first time. The digital-only offering is available for the incredible price of $149.99 and, for a limited time, will be available for a discounted price of $59.99. Additionally, you can complete your collection for a special price based on what titles you already own. In the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box, fans will experience the iconic franchise that defined the looter-shooter genre with its over-the-top firefights, absurdly varied arsenals, and thrilling interplanetary adventures perfect for solo and co-op play. It is the perfect opportunity for lovers of the franchise and newcomers to experience this legendary series in one place."

Xbox – If you already own a digital copy of any Borderlands game within the collection on Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and want to complete your collection, the Microsoft Store automatically entitles you to a special $30 price on this bundle.

Steam – If you already own a digital copy of any game within the collection on Steam, you'll only pay for the content you don't already own. This will be reflected on the Steam Store page for the collection.

PlayStation – If you already own a digital or physical copy of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition or Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for PlayStation 4, or a digital or physical copy of Borderlands 3 on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, and want to complete your collection, you can access a special $30 upgrade offer on the collection by launching one of these titles and following the in-game instructions.

"Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure-seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online co-op to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

The base game

Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock

Bounty of Blood

Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck

Designer's Cut

Director's Cut

30+ cosmetic items

