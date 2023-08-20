Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Boti: Byteland Overclocked, Purple Ray Studio, Untold Tales

Boti: Byteland Overclocked Confirmed For September Release

Check out the latest trailer for the new 3D platformer Boti: Byteland Overclocked, as the game is headed to PC this September.

Indie game developer Purple Ray Studio and publisher Untold Tales revealed they will release Boti: Byteland Overclocked for PC next month. The game will have you exploring the world of Byteland, a 3D computer-stylized environment that is currently under a new threat. You'll have to double jump, dash, hover, and glide through a number of colorful levels, discovering new combos with your robotic body while attempting to save everything in a world made up of computers and technology. You can check out the latest trailer down below as the game will be released on September 15th, 2023.

"Boti: Byteland Overclocked is a light-hearted 3D platformer set in a world of bits and bytes. Talk to your robot friends and help them out by collecting hidden items across the futuristic levels, or explore the far corners of this beautifully crafted world to earn various rewards. There is a ton of fun to be had by yourself, but you can invite a co-op friend to double the entertainment value at any point in the game.

Old-school 3D platforming: Double jump, dash, hover, and glide to explore a vibrant and colorful world.

Double jump, dash, hover, and glide to explore a vibrant and colorful world. Co-op Circuitry: Team up and plug into co-op mode! Seamlessly shift between solo and duo play, adapting to the binary rhythm of two-player camaraderie or reverting to a solo campaign, all without a glitch in the code.

Team up and plug into co-op mode! Seamlessly shift between solo and duo play, adapting to the binary rhythm of two-player camaraderie or reverting to a solo campaign, all without a glitch in the code. Byte-tastic banter: Boti is joined on his journey by One & Zero, two floating binary bot-palls that keep you company throughout the adventure.

Boti is joined on his journey by One & Zero, two floating binary bot-palls that keep you company throughout the adventure. Magnetic mind-teasers: Harness the power of magnetism to tackle brain-teasing puzzles or slide blocks to create platforms that elevate you to new heights.

Harness the power of magnetism to tackle brain-teasing puzzles or slide blocks to create platforms that elevate you to new heights. Musical slide: Hit all the right notes on your way down a slide and compose a musical crescendo that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

