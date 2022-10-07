Bots Are Stupid Confirmed For Release This November

Yogacast Games and indie developer Leander Edler-Golla announced this week that Bots Are Stupid will be released this November. This is a really fun-looking game in which you will be in charge of programming a series of simplistic robots in an ultra-precise 2D platformer where they must make it to the goal based on your commands. You will program bots to make it from the starting point to the end without dying, setting up their actions, movement time, speed, and more. Many bots will perish, but that's okay, because you have an endless supply to work with. The game doesn't have a hard release date yet, just that we know it will be out next month. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer, and the free demo you can play right now on Steam.

"Bots Are Stupid takes the 2D precision platformer genre and populates it with an infinite supply of stupid robots. Use the game's simple programming language to teach them how to reach the exit, then watch as they follow your direct instructions, often dying in the process. With over 40 levels to command and conquer, there's a substantial challenge for everyone. All commands are designed to be as simple as possible, meaning you are not required to have any prior coding or tech knowledge to program the robots – the puzzles come from creating routines that complete certain level objectives quickly. The game also features a sophisticated level editor, allowing players to create their own challenges which can be shared with the world. Show them how it's done and then refine your routines to top the speedrun leaderboards. Over 40 uniquely challenging platformer levels.

Endless challenges and puzzles thanks to the game's inbuilt level editor and level sharing.

Levels feature additional mechanics such as grappling hook, speed boosters, conveyor belts and more.

The bots follow your orders to the letter, no matter how stupid they are.

Infinite supply of bots!