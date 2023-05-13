Brits Who Bought Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom on Amazon Can Get £3 Back Are you British? Did you buy The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on Amazon? Want to try and get £3 back? This is how I just did it.

Today saw the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Available all over the place, one of the most common sales in the UK will have been through Amazon.co.uk, which listed the game arriving at homes for physical release today for the princely sum of £51.99. However, on release, some eagle eyes noticed the price on Amazon had dropped to £49.99, but there had been no price match for people who had ordered early.

I mean, it's only two quid. But if the principle is worth it to you, contacting Amazon.co.uk through their contact forms and speaking to an associate can get you not only the £2 difference back but an extra quid if you choose to take it as a voucher against future sales, bringing the total price down to £47.99. Not as cheap as Currys, but they're out of stock.

All you have to do is a) choose Problem with an order or item, b) Item doesn't meet expectations, c) I need more help d) speak to an Associate on chat, e) ask about the price difference between the order price and the current price, f) accept their explanation and recommendation that you can return it for full price, g) don't blink. Then h), they will then offer you a £3 voucher to make up for the situation.

Look, my daughters are playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and I won't get a sniff of it now until at least mid-June; I have to get my Zelda mission accomplishments where I can. And right now I have £3 to spend on… something else. Because obviously I was petty-minded enough to be miffed enough by Amazon dropping their price by two pounds on release day. Say, I wonder if the same thing will happen with Pikmin 4 in July? Let's find out!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is released for the Nintendo Switch by Nintendo today. Let us know how you get on.