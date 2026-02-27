Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kwalee, Sprawl Zero

Brutal Cyberpunk FPS Title Sprawl Zero Announced

Do you miss the FPS console games from the '00s? Well now you can relive it in Sprawl Zero, which was revealed to be in development this week

Article Summary Sprawl Zero is a brutal cyberpunk FPS inspired by 2000s shooters, developed by Maeth and published by Kwalee.

Play as FIVE, a cybernetically enhanced supersoldier eliminating a radical techno-religious faction in chaos.

Combat features dynamic AI tactics, Bullet-Time, Gravity Shield, and a vast arsenal of weapons and abilities.

Handcrafted levels offer multiple paths, verticality, and replayability, encouraging player experimentation.

Indie game developer Maeth and publisher Kwalee have revealed their latest title, as we got our first look at Sprawl Zero. This is a brand-new first-person shooter that takes inspiration from FPS console titles of the '00s, wrapping them in a hyper cyberpunk skin and making the entire thing brutal as hell. You can check out more of the game here and the trailer above, as the game currently has no set timetable for a release.

Sprawl Zero

In Sprawl Zero, players take on the role of FIVE, a cybernetically enhanced supersoldier. As the city plunges into chaos, they must take down a radical techno-religious group. Players can choose multiple paths and alternate approaches, wielding a massive arsenal of weapons and FIVE's cybernetics as tools of destruction. You play as FIVE, a cybernetically enhanced supersoldier controlled by the Junta. Your directive is to eliminate SILAS, leader of the radical techno-religious group IMAGO-DEI. The city will plunge into chaos as all factions known and unknown grasp for the reins. Reconcile your truths or succumb to the sprawl.

Combat in Sprawl Zero is fast-paced but grounded. Enemy squads will communicate and coordinate to wrestle the advantage. Flanks, covering fire, and grenades will flush you out, creating dynamic firefights inspired by classics like F.E.A.R. and Halo. In your hands, FIVE must outsmart and outmaneuver the opposition using any advantage possible. Catch their bullets and throw them right back with the Gravity Shield, or bend your shots midair with Bullet-Time for inhuman precision. A massive arsenal of weapons and FIVE's cybernetics are your tools of destruction.

Gravity Gloves, Gravity Shield, and Rushdown expand combat beyond gunplay, enabling aggressive pushes, defensive play, and physics-driven encounters. No problem has just one solution. Handcrafted levels feature multiple paths, verticality, and alternate approaches, rewarding experimentation and replayability. Push aggressively, play tactically from cover, or dominate encounters through physics-based combat. Player agency was a fundamental pillar of Y2K design, and Sprawl Zero accommodates players to find their own niche.

