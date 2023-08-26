Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: bts, FIFTY FIFTY, Samba De Amigo: Party Central
BTS & FIFTY FIFTY Are Coming To Samba De Amigo: Party Central
SEGA confirmed this week at Gamescom 2023 that they're releasing a K-Pop DLC pack for Samba de Amigo: Party Central with BTS and FIFTY FIFTY.
SEGA announced during Gamescom 2023 that Samba de Amigo: Party Central is getting some K-Pop additions, including those from BTS and FIFTY FIFTY. In case you haven't been keeping track, this will be the fourth of eight different DLC packs they will be selling for the game, but it only has three tracks in the mix, as you're getting two from BTS and one from FFITY FIFTY. We have more info on it below, along with the others, as it will be released on September 27th.
The K-Pop Music Pack includes the following popular tracks:
- "Dynamite" by BTS
- "Permission to Dance" by BTS
- "Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up" by FIFTY FIFTY
This pack joins a growing list of downloadable content scheduled to be released for Samba de Amigo: Party Central. To recap, announced DLC plans include the following:
August 29
- Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP)
- "Open Your Heart" from Sonic Adventure
- "Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)" from Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- "I'm Here" from Sonic Frontiers
- Japanese Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP)
- "Kaikai Kitan" by Eve
- "MATSUKEN SAMBA II" by Ken Matsudaira
- "KING" by GUMI
September 27
- SEGA Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP)
- "Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition)" from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
- "Go Go Cheer Girl!" from Space Channel 5: Part 2
- "Rhythm Thief Theme" from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure
- K-Pop Music Pack ($4.99 USD MSRP)
- "Dynamite" by BTS
- "Permission to Dance" by BTS
- "Cupid (Twin Version) – Sped-Up" by FIFTY FIFTY
SEGA Music Pack will be available for both Digital Deluxe Edition owners (for no additional charge) and individual purchases on September 27, 2023. The Digital Deluxe Edition, available at launch on August 29th, will already include both the Sonic the Hedgehog Music Pack and the SEGA Music Pack (available September 27), as well as the following content:
- Standard Edition of the game
- Sonic the Hedgehog Costume & Accessories Pack
- Tails Costume & Accessories Pack
- Super Monkey Ball Costume & Accessories Pack
- Puyo Puyo Accessories Pack
- Space Channel 5 Costume & Accessories Pack
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!