Posted in: Bungie, Destiny, Games, Video Games | Tagged: destiny 2

Bungie Launches First Destiny Franchise Tenth Anniversary Events

Bungie has started holding and releasing some of the items they have planned for Destiny's 10th Anniversary and the content to come

Article Summary Bungie celebrates Destiny's 10th anniversary with new armor sets inspired by the game's original concepts.

Players can earn the Legend Title and access exclusive rewards like the NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster.

Bungie teams with ArtStation for a global Destiny art exhibit featuring work from 67 contributing artists.

Exclusive Destiny-themed merchandise, including apparel and props, available in the Bungie Store for a limited time.

Bungie recently revealed some of the new plans they have for Destiny as a franchise, as this month marks the game's official tenth anniversary. Along with some new armor to pick up that will be a throwback for longtime fans and a brand new NERF fun for you to pick up, the team held the first of three art exhibits tonight in Los Angeles. This is just the start of things to come, as we have more info about these items below.

Ten Years of Destiny

To kick off the celebration of Ten Years of Destiny, players can enjoy a throwback celebration in Destiny 2 with a new set of armor for each class inspired by the original concept designs from Destiny. These armor sets can be found today around the Tower in the Lost City in The Pale Heart. Starting today, players who own The Final Shape can earn the Legend Title in Destiny 2 by completing various objectives, including completing The Final Shape Legendary campaign, wearing the anniversary armor set during ritual activities, exploring the Pale Heart for new objectives, and more.

Players who earn the Legend Title before September 24 will be granted early access through Bungie Rewards to purchase the new NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster before its official release on October 8. The in-game ornament for Ace of Spades will be unlocked by those who purchase the NERF LMTD Destiny 2 Ace of Spades Blaster or can be purchased separately in the Eververse store. Fans can continue the 10-Year anniversary excitement in the Bungie Store with new items throughout the coming weeks, including apparel, drinkware, statues, and more.

The celebration continues as Bungie has partnered with ArtStation for the 'Bungie 10 Year Destiny Art Blast', which will be an online showcase for the work of 67 artists who have contributed over time to the shaping of the universe of Destiny. For Guardians around the world, the 'Destiny 10th Anniversary Art Show' will be a part of a global tour featuring art prints and paintings, Ghost sculptures, props, merch for sale, and more. For more details on the art shows taking place in Los Angeles, New York City, and London, visit the event page.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!