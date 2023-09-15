Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, genesect, pokemon

Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Use our Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO to defeat this Mythical Raid Boss as it returns to Tier Five raids this weekend.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have a shift in the rotation with Burn Drive Genesect in Tier Five Raids, Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Burn Drive Genesect. Let's get into it.

Top Burn Drive Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Burn Drive Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Burn Drive Genesect with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Burn Drive Genesect can be defeated with two trainers, but if you want a real challenge? If the weather is on your side and you plan immaculately, a solo is possible. Difficult, but possible. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Burn Drive Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

