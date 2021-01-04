Burn Drive Genesect Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

After a short Ho-Oh stay, Genesect returns with a new feature: Burn Drive, which gives it a Fire-type attack. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Genesect, a dual Bug/Steell-type, which cannot yet be encountered in its Shiny form due to this being the Burn Drive debut. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mythical from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Genesect's 100% IVs.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Genesect counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)*

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)*

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Arcanine (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

Shadow Magmortar (Fire Spin, Fire Punch)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

*Also, as a sidebar, please note that you can only use one Mega at a time as of this writing. Between the three Megas that make the top ten, Charizard Y is the best bet.

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Ingernape (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Flareon (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Typhlosion (Incinerate, Blast Burn)

Pyroar (Fire Fang, Overheat)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Two elite trainers can defeat Genesect using the top powered-up counters with these moves. For those that cannot guarantee that, the best bet is to go in with three or four trainers.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Genesect. This species has a very easy-to-hit circle, placed directly over its face, as well as a simple, easy-to-follow attack.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Burn Drive Genesect will not be available in its Shiny form during this raid rotation.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!