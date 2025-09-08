Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Bus Bound, Stillalive Studios

Bus Bound Announced For 2026 Release On PC & Consoles

A brand-new bus simulation game is on the way, as Bus Bound will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles next year

Article Summary Bus Bound is a new city bus simulator from Stillalive Studios, creators of Bus Simulator 21 and 18.

Explore Emberville, featuring dynamic weather, traffic, and a living city that reacts to your bus driving.

Drive licensed American buses, unlock new routes, upgrade stops, and customize your growing fleet.

Team up with up to three friends in online multiplayer co-op to transform Emberville together.

Developer Stillalive Studios and publisher Saber Interactive revealed their new bus simulation game, Bus Bound, for both PC and consoles. This game is made by the same team that made Bus Simulator 18 and 21, providing players a brand-new simulated experience, as you play a bus driver in the city of Emberville, helping provide public transportation to the city at large. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

Bus Bound

Step into the driver's seat in Bus Bound, the latest title from the creators of Bus Simulator 21. Explore the vibrant city of Emberville in officially licensed buses, and help transform it into a pedestrian-friendly paradise—one stop at a time.

A City Full of Life : Explore Emberville, a fully simulated, densely inhabited town that comes to life with a dynamic traffic system, day/night cycle, and distinct weather conditions. From bustling intersections to quiet neighborhoods, every area has its own rhythm, and your route will help shape its future.

Drive American Icons : Take the wheel of true-to-life buses from top American manufacturers, including the New Flyer Xcelsior 40ft CNG and the Blue Bird Sigma. With a growing lineup of over a dozen vehicles at launch, you'll always have the right bus for the job.

Shape the City : You're not just driving, you're improving public life! Upgrade stops, unlock new routes, earn passive perks, and see each district evolve into a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly space thanks to your bus-driving efforts.

Multiplayer on the Move : Band together with up to three other players in online co-op! Split off to tackle multiple routes simultaneously and contribute to your host's goal to improve Emberville.

Customize Your Fleet : With each shift, you'll generate goodwill with your riders to unlock new buses, visual styles and upgrades. Whether you prefer a relaxing driving experience or want to master and optimize every detail of your run, the freedom to make each trip your own is yours.

