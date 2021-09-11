Tacticool Has Officially Launched For Free On PC

MY.GAMES and Panzerdog Studio announced they've launched their popular online shooter Tacticool over to PC for the first time. The game has already done well for itself on mobile devices as a free-to-play title with 20 million players across both iOS and Android. Now the game will be branching into the PC realm, but not in the typical fashion. The only way you can play the game right now is through the MY.GAMES store, and it's still free, but for a limited time you can use the Code: "PlayTacticool" to snag special bonuses that can also be taken up until September 20th. Enjoy the game as we wait to see what improvements they'll start adding now that it's on PC.

Tacticool is an isometric cooperative 5v5 third-person shooter. Quick firefights against the enemy team or zombies take place in highly detailed locations featuring destructible environments. The game features intricate physics systems to add further tactical variety to the gameplay. Players can eliminate opponents however and with whatever they like on the battlefield by choosing from almost three dozen operators with unique skills and more than 50 types of weapons and special equipment, including drones and various vehicles equipped with machine guns. The main modes for fans of lightning-fast battles are Capture the Bag, Control, Team Deathmatch, as well as two special modes – Battle Royale and Zombie Survival. The battles will unfold in varied levels such as towering skyscraper, a decrepit aircraft graveyard, the eerie town of Tlensk, and other hazardous locations for a total of 14 different stages. Each location is changing during the game: players riddle walls with bullets, blow up barriers, and wreak vehicular destruction. The maps also offer surprises such as invasions of mutant zombies or trains cruising down the railroad, which can easily reduce the size of the enemy team or your own.